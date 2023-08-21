San Andreas Awakening? Hurriquake Pressure Sparks M5 Earthquake and Swarm in Southern California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Is the San Andreas Fault Awakening? It seems the extreme pressure from the incoming hurricane has caused a M5 Earthquake and swarm to hit Southern California. You can find updated info at the links below! #Breaking #News #hurriquake #SouthernCalifornia #California #HurricaneHillary #Earthquake
Global Incident Map
https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos