© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Shiva
June 3, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Trans, Low T, PTSD & More.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, provides a powerful SYSTEMS FRAMEWORK for understanding how every GOVT policy affects your biology and why we need systems scientists & engineers like Dr.SHIVA™ to be President given politicians create policies that destroy your biology.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
w:vashiva.com
w:TruthFreedomHealth.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: / @drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otji8L3XZrQ