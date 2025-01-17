Martin Luther King Jr. pursued higher education at institutions that were covertly designed as incubators for subversive and communistic ideologies, particularly targeting black students with an anti-white agenda. These schools and their educators maintained an outward appearance of adherence to traditional Western academic standards, yet they harbored a sinister agenda behind their thin walls of conformity. Even deeper, behind this facade of normalcy, there was a layer of planning orchestrated by a hidden group whose schemes went far beyond the diabolical plans attributed to these black deceivers.



These educational facilities, though not explicitly labeled, were central points where a secretive cabal of malevolent master manipulators, referred to here as the New World Order, had already laid a foundation. Their influence, which eventually turned into King's hidden hand, was insidiously present, taking on a more active role in shaping the lives of emerging black activists, including King. This influence spread through these educational environments like a concealed current, sending ripples far beyond the confines of these institutions.



These manipulators functioned as both financial sponsors and covert supervisors, their influence surreptitiously woven into the compromised fabric of these schools, where they both practiced and taught the art of subversion. Here, King was enveloped by a community of like-minded black and mixed-race students, each subtly directed by these external influences and their own commitment to their illicit agendas. Together, yet independently, they pursued aligned goals, though one group was largely ignorant of the other's complete involvement. Their mutual dedication to subversion was the thread that connected these ostensibly different groups, driven by a shared passion for upheaval and by goals that were alike yet distinctly varied.



During his time in college and seminary, King deepened the anti-white sentiments he inherited from his family and peers, connecting with others who were covertly planning criminal acts against white communities. The educational environment served as a cover for these clandestine meetings, where under the guise of studying Christian theology and ministerial responsibilities, students were actually organizing and learning tactics for subversion and theft. These black students had little interest in theology or religion beyond how it could serve their personal gains, using both their greed-driven pursuits and subversive activism to exploit and transform white religious institutions from within.



The curriculum secretly included not only theological education but also lessons on leveraging religious institutions as fronts for criminal activities, drawing from historical examples of uprisings and societal infiltration. King, already schooled in the basics of deceit from his childhood, now honed his skills in more sophisticated forms of destabilization. This phase of his education was crucial for networking with others who shared his vision, planning tactics to subvert white society through provocations and organized theft. This era was decisive in forming King's method of activism, where the pretense of religious scholarship was used to cloak their true intentions of pursuing dishonest career paths and societal upheaval.



Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance can be viewed either as a full-length video documentary or as a 12-part series. Each part of the series is sequentially numbered with distinct subtitles, while the comprehensive documentary is titled Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance.



#SubversiveEducation #HiddenAgendas #NewWorldOrderInfluence #MLKDeception #CriminalActivism

