Sound of Freedom Disrupts the Sounds of Silence

Sound of Freedom was released by Angel Studios outside the major Hollywood studio and distribution networks. Yet it opened in more than 2,600 theaters yesterday and is gaining significant traction from moviegoers.



Starring Jim Caviezel as the real-life Tim Ballard, it could make a real difference in exposing the global child sex-trafficking industry and saving children from this monstrous evil.

In other stories, authorities have identified locally acquired malaria cases in the United States for the first time in 20 years. Malaria could have been eradicated by now if not for the global ban of DDT in the 1970s after a vicious, unsubstantiated smear campaign by radical environmentalists. Also, the latest Supreme Court decisions — on affirmative action, LGBTQ, and student loan forgiveness — caused weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth among Democrats and Washington leftists last week.





In the second half of the show, The New American’s Rebecca Terrell interviews two South Dakota farmers who are defending their way of life against carbon-capture pipelines.





