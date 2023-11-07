US bestselling film of 2023: “Sound of Freedom” on the test bench | www.kla.tv/27385

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starting November 8, the
American bestseller film “Sound of Freedom” is to be released in theaters
around the world. Extensive research on the backgrounds of actors, producers
and financiers of the film unfortunately leads to the doubt that the film is not
primarily about rescuing defenseless children from the clutches of human
trafficking. Instead, the suspicion arises that a rather feigned clarification,
masking the true atrocity, allows dubious aid organizations to embezzle
donations, leaving victims abandoned once again.
