US bestselling film of 2023: “Sound of Freedom” on the test bench | www.kla.tv/27385
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
32 views • 11/07/2023

Starting November 8, the American bestseller film “Sound of Freedom” is to be released in theaters around the world. Extensive research on the backgrounds of actors, producers and financiers of the film unfortunately leads to the doubt that the film is not primarily about rescuing defenseless children from the clutches of human trafficking. Instead, the suspicion arises that a rather feigned clarification, masking the true atrocity, allows dubious aid organizations to embezzle donations, leaving victims abandoned once again.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27385

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27385/pdf


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

Keywords
tim ballardbenchjim caviezelcarlossound of freedomslim helu
