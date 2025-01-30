BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sanctuary Games - A Continuous Cycle of Deceit and Financial Mismanagement
82 views • 7 months ago

Step into "Sanctuary Games," Nebraska's twist on governance where your tax dollars fund a covert sanctuary for illegals, all while officials deny it. Here, in a state known for straight talk, leaders engage in a deceptive dance, claiming no sanctuary policies exist while their actions suggest otherwise. From Scottsbluff to Omaha, watch as sheriffs and police chiefs sidestep ICE, creating a sanctuary by default. The Governor plays along, issuing orders that look good on paper but change nothing on the ground. Experience the thrill of public officials dodging responsibility, turning Nebraska into a playground where the rules of transparency and accountability are cleverly bent. "Sanctuary Games" - where the only surprise is that there are no surprises, just a continuous cycle of deceit and financial mismanagement, all in the name of governance. #SanctuaryGames #NebraskaDeceit #CommunityChaos #PoliticalPlay #GovernanceTwist

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
