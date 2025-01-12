❗️Michael Clarke explains his Prediction - Trump will meet with Putin to carve up and settle global spheres of influence and control. 🤷‍♀️

❗️Prediction: ⚡️Trump will do a "Yalta Conference style" meeting with Putin to carve up and settle global spheres of influence and control.

Here is a potential scenario:

1. Trump gives Ukraine to Russia along the Transnistria - Zhitomir - Belarus border.

2. Poland takes Lvov and their pre 1940 lands back.

3. Hungary gets Zakarpatia and their pre 1940 lands back

4. Romania takes back Romanian speaking areas of Northern Bukovina in Western Ukraine.

5. Russia allows Trump to take Canada, Greenland and potentially Mexico south to the Panama Canal.

6. As a result, Russia and USA effectively split the artic circle's trillion dollar resources 50/50.

7. Peace in the middle east between Israel and Iran. Everyone forgets about Zelensky-Biden and the world moves forward to focus on prosperity and making money under Trump-Putin.

🇷🇺🇺🇸Will this be the "art of the deal" between Putin and Trump on the 20th of January 2025?

