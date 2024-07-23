© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from "The Jimmy Dore Show", on YT, with description and original link below:
JD Vance Deep Ties To The Surveillance State! w/ Whitney Webb!
In this extended, wide-ranging interview, Jimmy and Unlimited Hangout contributing editor and One Nation Under Blackmail author Whitney Webb discuss whether Trump’s VP pick JD Vance is a puppet of billionaire Peter Thiel, the real reason Elon Musk purchased Twitter, how the dystopian future of policing in the film Minority Report is becoming a reality, and much much more.
Whitney Webb on Twitter: https://twitter.com_whitneywebb
Whitney’s website: https://unlimitedhangout.com/
ORIGINAL link to this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGySygy0LWs&t=733s&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow