Sheriff Mark Lamb: TX Gov Abbott's border security crackdown is sending illegals to AZ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TX Gov Abbott ignores Biden admin, ramps up border security crackdown. Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down the recent drop in illegal migrant crossings in Texas as the flow continues to rise in Arizona and California.