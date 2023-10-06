Culture War | Marriage Moguls | “When People Lose the Intentionality, Unfortunately, They End up Losing the Marriage” | Guests: Pastors Brian and Jessi Gibson | Book “Love Handles” | His Church

Moms on a Mission Podcast hosts Pastors Brian and Jessi Gibson who pastor three campuses of His Church in Amarillo, Texas and Henderson and Owensboro, Kentucky. They discuss their new book, “Love Handles”, and explain how marriages can thrive with intentionality and work. They share how they never dated but hung out in groups until they were engaged and believe we are not meant to be shoes to try on. Pastor Jessi tells a funny story about how men are called to protect their wives and highlights how well Pastor Brian does this! Pastor Brian distinguishes the difference between playing injured and playing hurt in marriage (football analogy) and says that if you’re injured you need to take time out to recover. But, he continues to say that we have to keep taking care of each other and being a team player and taking care of the team in spite of our hurts. They want everyone to know that God is for your marriage because He is the author of marriage and He is a covenant making and covenant keeping God. Get their book, “Love Handles”, at https://lovehandlesbook.com/.





Links:





https://lovehandlesbook.com/





Love Handles -Amazon https://a.co/d/hxRX5Ey





https://instagram.com/gibsonjessi?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://instagram.com/wearehischurch?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==





https://hischurch.cc/





www.momsonamission.net



