Extraterrestrials in History and their Implications Today for Human Evolution

Michael Salla





May 15, 2023





Timothy Alberino is the author of Birthright: The Coming Posthuman Apocalypse and the Usurpation of Adam's Dominion on Planet Earth, where he describes the Book of Enoch as the oldest authoritative source on ancient history and on extraterrestrials interacting with humanity. He discusses how the situation on Earth today has many resemblances to conditions in the Antediluvial World that culminated in the destruction of Atlantis and the subsequent collapse of human civilization for millennia.





Alberino believes that the extraterrestrial abduction phenomenon and transhumanism today pose twin existential threats to humanity. He asserts that Gray alien hybrids—aka hubrids—have infiltrated humanity and are fifth columnists to a coming Gray Insectoid extraterrestrial war. He argues this will be followed by a fake alien rescue by attractive human-looking Nordics that are part of a negative faction of Watcher or Elder Races. Eventually, the positive Nordic/Watcher/Elder race will intervene in a similar manner to the extraterrestrial war described in the Book of Enoch.





In this interview with Dr Michael Salla, Alberino responds to questions about the different extraterrestrial factions that have historically intervened in human affairs, similarities in Sumerian and Hebrew records of such intervention, and what is most likely to happen today given the recent intervention of positive factions of extraterrestrials associated with organizations such as the Galactic Federation of Worlds.





Timothy Alberino’s website is https://timothyalberino.com/





Book, “Birthright” is available at: https://tinyurl.com/2p922h9k





