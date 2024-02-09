Tucker Carlson has BALLS OF STEEL -- Vladmir Putin Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson is clearly a brave man trying to do good for the world despite what the deep state and leftists want you to believe. Vladimir Putin might be propagandizing the west, but end of interview, Tucker asked for the release of an American journalist which took a lot of guts. We should take our lucky stars that people like Tucker exist.
#tuckercarlson #putin #propaganda