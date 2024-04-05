BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2a: Peeling Back The Layers – Exoteric Deceptions
Our Amazing Grace
26 views • 04/05/2024



In this monocast, Scott drills down the layers of the Matrix and how the Matrix is used to deceive and keep us participating in Satan’s game.Show more


**********


Links for this episode:


An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/


I'm Proud To Be An American Lyrics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox4IRQVGsBU


The Global Evil Agenda – Insights from Alex Newman https://rumble.com/v1y2xcu-the-global-evil-agenda-insights-from-alex-newman.html


Medicare official reveals how nursing homes have treated residents amid COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwyIFj5hHbk


Disease X-Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmraxDbusdc


COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g


They Live (1988) - Seeing the Truth Scene (2/10) | Movieclips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjw_DuNkOUw&t=71s


Dr David Martin to EU Parliament: Corona Virus Is a Bioweapon & Greatest Crime Against Humanity in World History https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-to-eu-parliament-corona-virus-is-a-bioweapon-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-world-history/


Tom Renz calls for investigation of HOSPITAL MURDERS during COVID-19 pandemic – Brighteon.TV https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-renz-calls-investigation-hospital-murders-covid-pandemic.html


Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 6: How? The American Dream https://rumble.com/v3q8eur-medical-murder-is-the-1-cause-of-death-in-the-u.s.-by-design-part-6-how-the.html


An Inconvenient Religion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYqrlUMsBg


Layers of Deception https://rumble.com/v4fmtwc-layers-of-deception.html


Sound of Freedom https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Freedom-Jim-Caviezel/dp/B0B7DKH62L


"THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I EVER MADE" - END TIMES PRODUCTIONS https://rumble.com/v471aj3-the-most-important-video-i-ever-made-etp.html


Former Head of the Los Angeles FBI Ted Gunderson explaining which forces are behind the world's.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggnJWfKJNzY


Oklahomans rally at State Capitol advocating for medical freedoms and reform https://okcfox.com/news/local/oklahomans-rally-at-state-capitol-advocating-for-medical-freedoms-and-reform-state-representative-justin-jj-humphrey-covid19-pandemic-coronavirus-medical-professionals-oklahoma-lawmaker-covid-vaccine


Inside the Darién Gap | AGENDA 2030 MASS MIGRATION PLAN EXPOSED https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUklrX2dVk4


Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/


LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/


Outline - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vtn4dis00hd6l6c9ekx4k/OUTLINE-Part-2a-Peeling-Back-the-Layers-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=1wc6itbcoshwsg5kpvunammzp&dl=0


Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/23uj10r4rk366eo73huwi/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-2a.pptx?rlkey=1o2mop5ov11vx774ohydjtnuv&dl=0


Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/a8n6dp8zun2q27yjq0yre/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart-1.pdf?rlkey=fvwubarammvub1keaaf1or336&dl=0


Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&dl=0


***************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Show less




