Kristos Cast: Dustin Nemos vs the Army of Darkness (my mic was sabotaged by Satan)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My guest today was on Mike Adams with me the first time we met. That Mike Adams HRR show will air either Feb 10th or 11th, 2024. Father of the "Vaccine" Trump is Pro-Zionist-Banker-Frankist-Israel, so I may ask him to reconcile that with his take on Q.
Apart from that, we have had long e-mail discussions and I think we have some things in common. I don't think it matters right now what shape the Earth is--the damn thing is on fire and they're murdering everyone. The moon landing was debunked for decades (Bill Cooper) so I am not going to talk about that too much. There's a very tangible and real threat in human form right now closing in on us, so I question the whether or not giants were malignant demons, fallen rapey a-holes, Scythians and Cro-magnon man, or a mixture of said.
What we're here to primarily discuss today is his take on the origin of evil and his view on the current events taking place, how it relates, and whether it can be useful in defending ourselves from this eminent threat looming over our heads.
GET COMMERCIAL FREE PODCASTS and Exclusive Content, Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits
Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/
Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 426 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176
KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon
Add to the Kristos Family Apocalypse Fund: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters
DR MONZO Products: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/shop
DR MONZO ATB BOOK: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/ATBBook
USE CODE: BaalBusters15 for 15% OFF Dr. MONZO’s store items
DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND All-Access https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth
Get KRATOM HERE: https://klaritykratom.com/?ref=BaalBusters
Submit Questions: https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters or just Call-in!
Have you tired TRY BLUE? https://tryblue.refr.cc/baalbusters for 17% Off!
SHIRTS & MERCH https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/
THIS CHANNEL IS INDEPENDENT and has no sponsors but YOU
JOIN Locals by Clicking the JOIN Button Beneath the video.
AWESOME Hot Sauce: https://SemperFryLLC.com Use Code at site for 11% Off qualified purchases
Ba’al Busters channel: https://rumble.com/c/BaalBusters
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisguiseLimits
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/baalbusters/
Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios
JoshWhoTV channel: https://BaalBuster.JoshWhoTV.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3N7fqqG6MX84vKbANtxrWS
The Host, Daniel Kristos, is a US Coast Guard veteran, author, a father, small hot sauce business owner, researcher, personal trainer, avid reader, and independent Historical Detective.