Indiana Senator Pushing Agenda 2030 Goals

Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) boasts an impressively conservative voting record, but legislation he has introduced or co-sponsored signals a RINO in sheep’s clothing.

Rhonda Miller, field coordinator in Indiana for The John Birch Society, has done a deep dive into his radical proclivities and joins The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to discuss her findings.

She is hoping to alert her fellow Hoosiers, especially in light of Braun’s current gubernatorial campaign.

Find out more at Purple for Parents of Indiana and InfluenceWatch.org.