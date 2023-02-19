Rambo III (1989, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rambo III is a shoot'em up developed and published by Sega. It is a different game than Rambo III on any other platformer.
The game is based on the eponymous movie. John Rambo is sent to Soviet-occupied Afghanistan in order to rescue his old superior, Colonel Trautman.
You control Rambo from a top-down view, similar to Mercs. You have a machine gun with infinite ammo and rapid fire. If you stand in one place, Rambo wi automatically move his gun in an angle to cover a larger area. You can switch between three secondary weapons: a knife, time bombs and Rambo's trademark explosive arrows. The latter two are limited in supply.