Rambo III (1989, Mega Drive)

Rambo III is a shoot'em up developed and published by Sega. It is a different game than Rambo III on any other platformer.

The game is based on the eponymous movie. John Rambo is sent to Soviet-occupied Afghanistan in order to rescue his old superior, Colonel Trautman.

You control Rambo from a top-down view, similar to Mercs. You have a machine gun with infinite ammo and rapid fire. If you stand in one place, Rambo wi automatically move his gun in an angle to cover a larger area. You can switch between three secondary weapons: a knife, time bombs and Rambo's trademark explosive arrows. The latter two are limited in supply.

