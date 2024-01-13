Fiery Sunrise from the city of Coimbra Portugal January 12 time Lapse video -- PORTUGAL

Coimbra Portugal

Great spirit whose voice I hear in the wind, whose breath of life to everyone in the world, hear me!

I am small, I am weak and I need your wisdom.

let me walk in beauty and with my eyes be able to contemplate the red and purple sunset that you have created with me.

Make my hands respect the things you have done and my ears sharp to hear your words and your voice.

Let me learn the lessons under each stone and leaf.

He seeks strength, not to be greater than my brother, but to fight against my greatest enemy-myself.

Make me always ready to come to you with clean hands and eyes straight, so that when my life disappears as the sunset declines.

I my spirit can come to you without shame. Alex Collier





Throughout this short time that we are here and only a few years have been enough to finally feel blessed to have a beautiful family.

And in just a few years I met wonderful people all over the world who, without knowing who I am, really accepted me, cared for me, and even defended me against those who offended me and worried about me when I was not well.

I noticed that in recent times and despite the beliefs, idioms, theories, and other hypotheses of the meaning of life and the purpose for which we walk here, we must give much value to what we have, the life we lead, and what we are. Allowed to do to make us feel as happy as we can.

I did not want to cause confusion or create conflicts between friends who share something in common and just feel good in these group pages being able to share their photos, videos, articles etc ... without restrictions of flares, reflexes or any kind of camera anomalies.

At the beginning and with very few friends I also published photos without knowing what I was seeing and even then I continued to do because I met wonderful people who despite the adversities of their personal life praises me, teaches and it is through her that almost by obsession led me to continue to look at the heavens with other eyes and finally woke me up to reality.

I love you all and without exception.

I will not identify all the people in this publication because they know who I am addressing.

My thanks to all of you ...





Daily dissemination channel and description of the sky over Coimbra, Portugal. Strange events, sunrise or sunset, adverse climacteric issues and their influences on climate change and human. The moon and stars planets. UFOs etc ...





