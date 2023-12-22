INTRO Dec 22, 2023 - Jeffrey Epstein, DC Honeypots, and Israeli Mossad 1 0F 5

Dec 22, 2023 - Jeffrey Epstein, DC Honeypots, and Israeli Mossad

Welcome to our last live news program for 2023. Next week our programs will be a collection of Christmas music and inspirational messages, plus some TruNews classic interviews from years ago. Doc and I will return on Tuesday January 2, 2024. We were unable to record our Morning Manna Bible study today because of technical glitches. Morning Manna will take a break until Tuesday January 2, 2024. We will finish the last two chapters of the Acts of the Apostles in the first week of January and then move on to study the Gospel According to St. Matthew.





In the news, many people are wondering whose names will appear on the court documents that will be released in early January of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein. TruNews has consistently maintained for years that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli Mossad spy who pretended to be a billionaire. Today’s New York Post published a story about a US Congressman from Tennessee who recently said on a podcast that intelligence agencies’ honeypot traps are common in Washington DC, and that’s how many members of Congress are blackmailed into voting for or against things that powerful people want done.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/22/2023





