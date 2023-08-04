Bill Gates and Silicon Valley Behind Push for ‘Farming Without Farmers, Food Without Farms’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Human beings cannot have a relationship with nature, land and one another, it seems increasingly, without the intercedence of this corporate power,” comedian and political commentator Russell Brand told scholar and environmental activist Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., on the latest episode of his “Stay Free” podcast.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vandana-shiva-bill-gates-fake-food-farming-rb/