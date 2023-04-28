X22 REPORT Ep. 3056a - Biden Lies About The Economy, Fed Tricked Into Saying Recession Likely

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3056a - April 27, 2023
Biden Lies About The Economy, Fed Tricked Into Saying Recession Likely
The patriots are now pushing back on the GND, the house is now introducing a bill to remove and agency. Corporations are now cutting jobs at an alarming rate, the economy is imploding. The GDP came in around 1.1, the third consecutive decline. The Fed was tricked into saying the quiet part out loud, the recession is likely.
