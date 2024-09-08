Will Trump Go To Jail in 13 Days National Guard Posted in NYC Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
President Trump's legal team is trying to delay his sentencing for the hush money trial from New York but in New York, authorities are prepping for a possible Trump imprisonment. As in, he'll go there in a matter of days! Will this actually happen? We invited legal analyst Lionel from the Lionel Nation YouTube channel. He is a former prosecutor who can help us break this down.