Upcoming World Wide Economic Collapse/Deep Recession & What the Big Money is Doing w/ Ed Dowd

Economist Ed Dowd—former BlackRock hedge fund manager and founder of Phinance Technologies—rejoins the program to discuss the impending economic recession he sees on the horizon. Dowd lays out why he expects sharp declines in real estate and other asset prices, and why he believes a “massive rate reduction” under Trump is likely—not as a policy win, but as a response to a serious downturn. We walk through leading indicators, liquidity pressures, and how high-net-worth individuals and institutions are using Phinance’s analysis to make informed decisions. Learn more at https://PhinanceTechnologies.com.

