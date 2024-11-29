Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 29, 2024

Episode 2433 - Mexican president says they are going to join together to close down the boarders for illegals. -Study reveals that there is a rise in inflammatory bowel disease in the youth, caused by what? -Diet and gut health is linked with what? -Importance of cutting out certain nightshade foods? -Is ultra processed foods linked to psoriasis? -Is generational Z the most lonely? -How many hours a day does Gen Z spend on social media? -Australia passes social media ban for children under 16 years old. Is it really a way for big brother to monitor everything? -Are popular food chains feeding kids ready made meals? -Is fear the easy way to control the population? -Is China heavily involved with fentanyl smuggling and supply? -How is the EV market going to work when Trump gets in office? -How are they controlling everything with stocks/markets?