When the interest rate falls, this will make silver skyrocket! IYKYK | Get the dimes! pre-1965! | Ted Provenza

When the interest rate falls, this will make silver skyrocket! IYKYK – From inflation to global instability, discover how silver protects your wealth in uncertain times. We dive deep into rising tensions, financial policy shifts, and why physical silver is key. Stay informed. Stay prepared. IYKYK.





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6uuyex-the-role-of-silver-during-inflation-iykyk-decisions-made-today-can-affect-g.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#Silver #Inflation #PreciousMetals #SilverStacking #SilverInvesting #EconomicCollapse #GoldAndSilver #SoundMoney #WealthProtection #SilverBullion #HardAssets #FinancialFreedom #AustrianEconomics #SilverCoins #SilverBars #SilverPrice #SilverDemand #SilverIsMoney #InvestInSilver #SilverStacker #SilverStrategy #SilverMarket #FiatCurrency #MonetaryPolicy #GlobalEconomy #SilverHedge #SilverBoom