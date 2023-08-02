Newsmax: Donald Trump Jr. goes off on Special Counsel Jack Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'TRULY SICK': Donald Trump Jr. goes off on Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as lack of establishment media attention on the Hunter Biden scandal amid fallout from the latest indictment of his father.
Reason: Election interference.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DN6fYQUAWGw