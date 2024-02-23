BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They are going to escalate violence globally; they want conditions dire so people will accept CBDC
431 views • 02/23/2024

“They are going to escalate the violence, globally…," says David Rogers Webb, author of “The Great Taking”, on “Reinvent Money” on 13 Feb 2024. “Central Banks [like the Federal Reserve] have ALWAYS been involved with warfare and totalitarianism. “The people behind this [the Central Banks like the Federal Reserve]  are engaged in a full spectrum hybrid war plan… “They’ve planned a long time for this… “They will increasingly move toward hurting a lot of people… “This is so apparent and irrefutable, the deliberate plan behind this taking of ALL the securities… it will injure EVERYONE… “[They want to create] such dire conditions that people have NO alternatives… so they will be forced to accept the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)…”

The full 59-minute interview is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GHXe0PbNG4

and here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWbfMn23W0X1/

The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

His book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
bankstersordo ab chaocbdc
