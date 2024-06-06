Buried in Steel: Military Production & NATO’s Proxy War in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Western sources claim Russia is using up to 3,000 glide bombs per month;
▪️Western sources also claim Russia is producing up to 4.5 million rounds per year, more than the collective West will be producing once production expansion targets are achieved in 2-3 years;
▪️Because both munitions have proven decisive and the collective West is incapable of matching Russian production, it is clear that in this war of attrition Russia has the decisive advantage;
▪️It should be remembered that according to US policy papers, the goal was never for Ukraine to "win," but simply incur a steep enough cost on Russia to perhaps precipitate a Soviet Union-style collapse, though such a prospect seems more and more remote;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/