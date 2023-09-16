The 'National Emergencies' Coming to Give Dems Even MORE Power Friday Exclusive Ep 304

Glenn Beck





Sep 15, 2023





The government overreach happening in America is getting more blatant. Does the Left think we won't fight back, or are the elites just getting arrogant? On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn goes through the various ways the government is infringing on your rights, including your right to bear arms, freedom of speech, and a two-tiered justice system. Also, BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe joins in-studio to go over the Biden administration's assault on the American people and the "emergencies" coming down the pipeline to give the Democrats more power, including a possible economic emergency and another COVID-19 power grab. Also, Glenn and Matt debate whether America has officially fallen into fascism and banana republic territory. Lastly, will Dr. Fauci be held accountable for his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic? Matt Kibbe explains why he believes the Deep State might finally be done with the controversial doctor and who he would be interested in for president.





