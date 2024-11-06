BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rising NWO and Technological Advancements Set Stage for Mark of the Beast - Ken Mikle
7 months ago


The technology being developed and released today is powerful enough to usher in the beginning of the End Times - explains Ken Mikle. Ken is a conference speaker with decades of experience in law enforcement. He came to Christ while working security at a Billy Graham crusade in Amsterdam. Ken discusses the rise of the coming global world order, which will usher in the rise of the antichrist and his evil regime. He also discusses the technology that could lend itself to the Mark of the Beast, as prophesied in the book of Revelation. “We’re seeing all the set-up,” he says. They won’t implement all of this at once, but these developments toward the end are slowly but surely happening - and the world won’t expect it when it all comes together.



TAKEAWAYS


When the antichrist comes on the scene, he’ll be given the keys to the global kingdom and Ken believes the antichrist is alive today


There is a coming financial collapse that will be necessary to usher in the End Times


Invest in hard assets - like gold - to protect yourself and transfer your funds from the big banks to a local credit union


Klaus Schwab, the son of former Nazi Eugen Schwab, of the World Economic Forum is continuing the evil agenda of Adolf Hitler



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Australia Imposes Farm Lockdowns video: https://bit.ly/3NkolhX

Pay With Palm Scanners at Whole Foods article: https://bit.ly/4ew1YCn

Carl Sanders Mark of the Beast video: https://bit.ly/3YNgsYV

Hagmann Report podcast: https://bit.ly/4eywv2j

Bank of America Customers See Zero Balance: https://bit.ly/4gYZtu6

China Collecting Americans’ DNA - 60 Minutes: https://bit.ly/48yTEQ4

China Wants Your Data article: https://bit.ly/4eyPoSU


🔗 CONNECT WITH OLIVE TREE MINISTRIES

Website: https://olivetreeviews.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OliveTreeMinistries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/olivetreeministries/

X: https://x.com/OliveTreeMin


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

GABB Wireless: http://gabb.com/tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

