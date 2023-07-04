Science YouTuber destroyed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I hope she makes a full recovery.
Pfizer Pfaithful to SCIENCE, to the end.
###
YouTuber "Physics Girl" Update
Thinks she has "Long Covid"
"Brain works 20% Can barely move or talk. Lie here with eyes closed in a quiet dark room Meditate repeat mantras to soothe my fears"
Severe MCAS severe MECFS - POTS, SIBO - Lower Gut Infection
Mirrored - bootcamp