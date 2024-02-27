Anbaric - Bystander Boy - Rock from Sweden

When you're seeing red. Don't just, nod your head

We’re all slaves to the grind. But do, speak your mind,





Don't go, quietly. In a toxic society

Address the elephant, in the room

Or live forever in doom and gloom





Don’t be the bystander boy. Don’t be the bystander

Don’t be the bystander boy. Rise up and be proud.





You can’t look away

That cowardness is not OK

Stand. Speak. Act. Today.





Don’t be the bystander boy. Don’t be the bystander

Don’t be the bystander boy

Rise up and be proud. (rise up and be proud)





That bystander, apathy. Denial and passivity

A total lack, of empathy. Stand. Speak. Act.