⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (5 AUG 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 August 2023)

(https://t.me/mod_russia_en/8836))

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of competent and professional actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) has been liberated.

▫️In addition, assault detachments, in the course of conducting offensive operations on a wide front line, have improved the situation along the front line close to Olshana and Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️3 counterattacks by units of the 14th mechanised & 25th airborne brigades of the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️As a result of actions by Army Aviation and artillery, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, and Tabaevka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and Msta-B howitzers.

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Avdeevka and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Bogdanovka, Kleshcheevka, Lastochkino, Maryinka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and 1 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery have successfully repelled 3 attacks by assault groups of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Serebryansky forestry.

▫️In addition, 1 comprehensive fire attack has been carried out at enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas close to Novogorovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by aviation, artillery and units of the Vostok Group of Forces, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Ugledar, Prechistovka, Staromayorskoye, and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of preemptive active action by Russian troops, aviation, and artillery, the enemy units have been hit close to Chervonaya Krinitsa, Egorovka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilovka, and Pyatihatki (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 175 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, 4 D-20 howitzers and 1 D-30 gun.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 126 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.

▫️In addition, 1 radar station for detecting aerial targets has been hit near Rogan (Kharkov region).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 44th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 8 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Melovatka (Lugansk People's Republic), Belogorovka, Semigorye, Zaitsevo, Spornoye, Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chapaevka, Chistopolye, Tokmak, Tarasovka, Novozlatopol (Zaporozhye region), Malaya Lepetikha, and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,518 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 air defence missile systems, 11,130 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,142 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,768 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,071 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.