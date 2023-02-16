BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI Dominion Games Ep 18: MUSK, GATES IMPERSONATIONS / TRUDEAU FRAUDS
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2347 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
424 views • 02/16/2023

Wednesday, February 15th, 2023


"Do Musk and Gates impersonations tie Tesla's COVID AI bot swarms to Trudeau's ChildBase Epstein frauds? Are Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—hiding "Thuggee" crimes with Serco AR patents: US9514748B2, WO2020002598A1, US20200257317A1, US9498694B2 & WO2014172045A1? – Tweet sent 2:17pm, Feb 15 2023

Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: "Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program and ChildBase COVID frauds to Musk and Gates' impersonations with Tesla AI bot swarms and Serco AR patents”


Show centers around the key words "impersonations" re this patent (https://patents.google.com/patent/US9514748) and the "fraud" where Bill Gates sponsored Event 201 in NYC (https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/) on the same day—October 18, 2019—as the break out of COVID-19 in Wuhan City military games.


October 18, 2019 - Why is Gates denying Event 201? (https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201)



David Hawkins' info:


Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


**PLEASE SUPPORT DAVID AT:


- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi



JOIN US IN THIS FIGHT - SUPPORT TRUTH & JUSTICE


Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.

Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

corruption5gknowledgetruthfederal reserveaicommon lawnwojusticefraudtrudeaurespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyersgatessolutionstrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsmuska warrior callscourt filings
