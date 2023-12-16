Spooky2 Second New Cancer Protocol

In this seminar I describe the 2nd new cancer protocol that was developed in response to a single client that had now experienced the desired results from Protocol 1.

drbillmcgraw.com, contact me for consultation and training for Spooky2 Rife technology.

Use the Spooky2 coupon "bill1214" to get 5% off all Spooky2 equipment at Spooky2-mall.com and free tens pads.