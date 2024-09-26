Exactly 2 years ago, Europe's biggest piece of energy infrastructure was destroyed in a terror attack

Severing European industry and Citizens from cheap reliable Russian Gas.

Strangely, none of Washingtons "Allies" seem to want to solve the "Mystery"

He grew up speaking Russian, performing in Russia, being paid by Russians and became famous and wealthy thanks to Russians

He was then peddled as President of Ukraine by an Oligarch, promising to end the civil war and end corruption

Instead he Ended 700,000 Ukrainian lives

