© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/112/miley-virus-vaxie-in-the-usa
Lyrics:
I topped off the claim for a V.A.X.
Krispy Kreme with my card again
Showing on my hand some bright red specks (whoa)
Am I gonna fit in?
Jumped in the cab
Here I am for the fifth time
Look to my right and I see the Pharmacy sign
This is all so crazy
Everybody seems so hazy
My tummy's turnin'
And I'm feelin' kinda vax sick
High blood pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the vaxi man turned on the radio
And a Vax Jamz song was on
And a Vax Jamz song was on
And a Vax Jamz song was on
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song
Arrhythmia flies away
I'm noddin' my head like yeah
Beatin' my heart like yeah
I got my hands up
They're playin' my song
EKG is gonna be OK
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Get to the club in my taxi cab
Everybody's looking at me now
Like, "Who's that dick that's lookin' sick?
He's gonna be going down"
So please stay six feet from around me
It's definitely not a Pureblood party
'Cause all I see are face masks
Thank God I got the safe vax
My tummy's turnin'
And I'm feelin' kinda vaxx sick
High blood pressure and I'm nervous
That's when the GP dropped my favorite goop
And a Vax Jamz song was on
And a Vax Jamz song was on
And a Vax Jamz song was on
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song
Arrhythmia flies away
I'm noddin' my head like yeah
Beatin' my heart like yeah
I got my hands up
They're playin' my song
EKG is gonna be OK
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Feel like hoppin' on a flight (on a flight)
Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)
Heartrate stops me every time (every time)
The GP pricks my arm and I feel alright (yeah)
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song
Arrhythmia flies away
I'm noddin' my head like yeah
Beatin' my heart like yeah
I got my hands up
They're playin' my song
EKG is gonna be OK
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
So I put my hands up
They're playing my song
Arrhythmia flies away
I'm noddin' my head like yeah
Beatin' my heart like yeah
I got my hands up
They're playin' my song
EKG is gonna be OK
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA
Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA