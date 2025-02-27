BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kepler-22b – The Alien World That Shouldn’t Exist
Imagine a planet 635 light-years away from us. A planet where day and night can last forever, and oceans cover most of its surface. This planet is Kepler-22b, one of the most intriguing exoplanets discovered by humanity. It has everything it needs to become the new Earth, yet its mysteries could turn it into a world beyond our wildest dreams… or nightmares. What secrets does this distant planet hold? And what kinds of life could evolve under its unique conditions? Get ready to embark on a fascinating journey to one of the most enigmatic planets in our galaxy.

sciencetechnologyexplorationastronomykepler 22-b
