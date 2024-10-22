PARK CITY KAREN CYCLIST 🏕️ GETS THEIR COMEUPPANCE

𝕏ANDER GEOGRAPHIC | ᴛᴏᴜᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ɢʀᴀꜱꜱ🏕️ - Y'all remember that Park City Karen cyclist that picked on that kid?





Enjoy this cinematic masterpiece. Nature is healing.





Source: https://x.com/actionxander/status/1848484818163777887





Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/KDeezy1111/status/1848577690183602575





“yeah i’d like you to come down here and give me a ticket for being a boomer prick”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂





A Park City police officer tells Peacock, "He doesn't have to get out of his car for you, he doesn't have to identify himself to you, you are not law enforcement."





PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department has released the full body





Both parties were issued citations in the incident; however, Kempton’s dash-cam footage resulted in his charge being dismissed. Peacock was charged with disorderly conduct and paid his $160 fine on October 4.





Comments on social media suggest that the Peacock may have a history of similar behavior in and around Park City. One commenter shared, “Gary did (the) exact thing at Ranch Place and 224 intersection to me as I was waiting to turn right from Cutter Lane onto 224. He rode his bike up to my car. Tried to open the door. Started banging on my window with his fist. My daughter was terrified as she was in the passenger front where he was screaming and hitting my window.” cam footage of the now-viral confrontation between cyclist Gary Peacock and driver Pierce Kempton.





Kempton, a 22-year-old from Park City, received a citation on Sept. 28 while heading to City Park to skate with a friend. According to his dash cam footage, Kempton says he safely passed Peacock on Park Avenue before turning into a parking lot, contradicting Peacock’s claim that Kempton’s vehicle came too close during the pass.





In a heated exchange, Peacock confronted Kempton, saying, “I’m calling the police, and you’re not leaving. You’re not leaving!” Kempton responded, “Why are you so cranky?”





In the video, the officer tells Peacock, “He doesn’t have to get out of his car for you, he doesn’t have to identify for you, you are not law enforcement.” After realizing he would also be cited in the altercation, Peacock became amenable to a verbal apology. However, the officer reminded him, “You were adamant that you asked for a ticket, and now, because you’re getting one, you want him to get out of it.”





https://townlift.com/2024/10/body-cam-footage-of-viral-cyclist-altercation-released/