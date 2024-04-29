BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UFO Secrecy is Natural, by Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
12 months ago

In this video I play my video from 8 years ago:

UFO Secrecy is Correct as it is Natural to not Know about Higher Realms

https://www.bitchute.com/video/916qvsS827uG/


In the description of the above video, I wrote:


This video was recorded April 12, 2016 during one of my electronic DNA download experiences. What I was perceiving is the Buddhist idea that the higher realms are segregated from our human realm most of the time for a natural karmic reason. We don't deserve the free energy, etc. of aliens coming down to take care of us on a cosmic welfare system. I realized that this is a justification for UFO secrecy even though I am against it myself.


aliendisclosureufosbrian ruheufo secrecyruhe
