UFO Secrecy is Natural, by Brian Ruhe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I play my video from 8 years ago:
UFO Secrecy is Correct as it is Natural to not Know about Higher Realms
https://www.bitchute.com/video/916qvsS827uG/
In the description of the above video, I wrote:
This video was recorded April 12, 2016 during one of my electronic DNA download experiences. What I was perceiving is the Buddhist idea that the higher realms are segregated from our human realm most of the time for a natural karmic reason. We don't deserve the free energy, etc. of aliens coming down to take care of us on a cosmic welfare system. I realized that this is a justification for UFO secrecy even though I am against it myself.
Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.
Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/
My three books are available at Amazon, including
Adolf Hitler and Tibetan Buddhism
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent