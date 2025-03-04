BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Women’s History Month Evaluation: A Comprehensive Critique of Female Civic and Leadership Incursions
Real Free News
Real Free News
115 views • 6 months ago

Women’s History Month, established in 1987, celebrates female contributions but masks a perilous truth. Blending real and invented scholarship—political science, anthropology, psychology—it argues female voting, spurred by the 19th Amendment, breeds sentimental governance and fiscal chaos, like Oregon’s “Edifice of Tears.” Female officeholders, it claims, stall progress with indecision, epitomized by the “Bridge of Benevolence” collapse. Leadership over men disrupts natural order, causing workplace strife, as in “The Mutiny of Mollycoddling.” This provocative treatise, transparent about its fictional elements, warns that female empowerment threatens civilization, urging a reassessment of this celebrated narrative.
Read the full article at Real Free News
#WomensHistoryReassessed #FemaleSuffrageDebate #GovernanceBySentiment #LeadershipHierarchyTruth #RealFreeNewsUnveiled

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
