FOR THE PEOPLE KNEW NOT WHAT THEY WERE ASKING FOR

THIS IS JUST A PRESENTATION OF AN UNDERLYING ISSUE. FOR AWARENESS PURPOSES ONLY

PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW: This is about to get dicey folks. I'm not speaking for or against anything here. I'm simply proposing the actual issue that's caused by what's supposed to be a figurehead representing the states of america, crossing over the boundaries and will of sovereign states and their governors, who, like it or not, are the most powerful political office holders in the USA. The problem here isnt the illegal migrants. It's this centralization of power being formed in that moment that a governors power is negated. I don't know what to say... I believe the illegals should be rounded up as well but I also think it's possible to cut those states off from federal monies, etc and make em deal w their own issues if they won't round up the illegals and whatever else. The people of the states that have the illegals, its imperitive that THEY need to be the ones rounding these guys up, according to the law, in a nutshell. So, why not recruit civilians and not violate the constitution? Like I said, I'm just presenting the actual issue and agenda here so people can just be aware of what's actually happening. The USA, will no longer be a republic by definition, if the will of the governors gets usurped. That's a centralization of power into one place. That's not a Representative Republic folks. I'm just throwing this out there.