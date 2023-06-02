BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
End Times Timeline From Rapture To The Revelation In Light Of AI Recent Developments-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 31 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
43 views • 06/02/2023

Many people have been asking me to explain to them the end times timeline recently, the events that occur from the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church all the way up to the Second Coming, and so I thought tonight would be a good time to go over it. Especially when you factor in how the current AI revolution seems to be speeding everything up.

"Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you." Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are once again taking a deep-dive into our King James Bibles to walk the steps from the Rapture to the Revelation, making stops along the way at all the checkpoints on the end times timeline. Christian, we are not simply watching these events unfolding, we are living in the time in which they unfold. Is anything more exciting than that? On this episode of 'Rightly Diving', as we wait for the Lord as the Church Age comes to a close, we open the scripture of truth for a refresher!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
