Lawful Rebellion with Brandon Joe Williams | Medicamentum Authentica
Published a month ago

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Jan 14, 2024


I’m fascinated with Law and Finance, and I always seek to learn from the best. 📚


That’s why I brought the one and only, Brandon Joe Williams, on my show to discuss a case that I’m currently battling with, as well as the importance of understanding the statutory jargon (also known as legalese) to know your way out of litigation and how to act offensively when facing such a situation.


When using the law to fight back against the system, many individuals make the mistake of bringing up the strawman argument, or referencing the Cestui Que Vie Act of 1666 — but sticking to the facts and asking the right questions is all you need to do.


Check out Brandon’s website: brandonjoewilliams.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v46zb5r-lawful-rebellion-with-brandon-joe-williams-medicamentum-authentica.html

