Britney Spears: A Life Under Monarch Mind Control

Britney Spears is one of the most obvious examples of Monarch Programming in the entertainment industry. On several occasions, Britney showed clear "symptoms" of mind control on camera. Here are some examples.
VC articles about Britney Spears: https://vigilantcitizen.com/tag/britney-spears/
More info about Monarch Programming: https://vigilantcitizen.com/hidden-knowledge/origins-and-techniques-of-monarch-mind-control/
Mirrored - Vigilant Citizen