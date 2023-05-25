BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Long Lord Part 1
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
97 followers
31 views • 05/25/2023

This is 3 parts due to video size of outdoor recording.

We better figure this out and get out our sword... https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTQXkYI3Ia7n/

Scripture mentioned:  Luke 13:27 But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity.

Matthew 7:21-23

Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.

deathgodholy spiritjesussalvationrapturetribulationeternity
