Police Swarm + Arrest Columbia Protestors - Compare that Treatment of BLM Rioters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do you think that the Columbia protesters are being treated with a heavier hand of the law compared to the Marxist BLM rioters during the "summer of love" where protests were supposedly "mostly peaceful?" Is it because they're going up against the Democrats/uni-party ?
#columbia #blm #woke #marxism #lawenforcement