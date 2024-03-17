BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shawn Ryan | How Illegal Migrants Are Invading the United States Through the Darién Gap
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
66 views • 03/17/2024

Shawn Ryan | How Illegal Migrants Are Invading the United States Through the Darién Gap


A long-awaited and highly requested guest of the show, Michael Yon, joins us to uncover his investigation into the Darién Gap located between Colombia and Panama since President Biden took office. Since then, Michael has been on location, reporting on the dozens of routes being taken and the dramatic increase of illegal migrations to the United States.


We learn about the importance of this historic piece of land and how NGOs are flooding into the area. Yon estimates approximately 3,000 migrants are making their way through each day, but the infrastructure continues to improve, allowing for more efficient travel. We learn about the continued involvement of the Chinese and how they are leveraging the border crisis to further their own standing on the world stage. Michael later discusses the upcoming famine he believes is on track to strike the globe.


Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...


#PODCAST #CURRENTAFFAIRS #NEWS


Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com


Michael Yon Links

Website: https://michaelyon.com

YouTube: @michaelyon

Twitter / X: / michael_yon


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeshawn ryanvigilance elite michael yon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy