The Corporate Globalist "Government" Corporation’s EV Push Designed to Destroy Personal Transportation

A recent report from the Texas Public Policy Foundation reveals that the real cost of fueling an electric vehicle would amount to $17.33 per gallon of gasoline. Meanwhile, manufacturers are slowing EV production because people aren’t buying them, and the secret is out that EV production is environmentally destructive. In this episode, we discuss the real reason the globalists are pushing EVs: to eliminate personal mobility and therefore freedom.

Also, French police shot a woman who was yelling “Allahu Akbar” in a Parisian train station yesterday. This happened just as the FBI director issued a new warning that terrorist organizations may attack on U.S. soil.

And in Colorado, they’re trying to get Trump off the ballot. You won’t be surprised to learn who’s funding the group behind this latest attack on our Constitutional Republic.

Plus, the CEO of The John Birch Society discusses the importance of keeping police local to keep America from turning into a full-blown police state.