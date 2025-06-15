P.4a JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: Tiny improvement (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4536-42,44merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was late arriving at the Acute Medical Unit tonight, where JK has been for 24 hours now. I had called into my grandsons’ home and spent 45 minutes with them until bedtime, and my daughter gave me a meal for JK, and a photo of JK and the boys taken today in her earlier visit to RPH. Thus, it was about 9.30 p.m. when I finally got to the Acute Medical Unit. JK had been moved one cubicle, giving her a little more room, however, the trade-off being that the toilet door for the 4 cubicles is beside her cubicle, thus being a disturbance factor. A tiny bit more energy today, which is a blessing, however, JK’s pain levels are really high, and she cannot stay in the bed provided, aggravating her odema issues in her legs and feet. I gave JK 4 doses, on the hour, of CLO2, without the DMSO, with JK more cooperative this time. We began this late in the night 4 days ago, hoping that we can turn her health around. JK had a most challenging time with nurse Kathy, the cranky one, overnight, who swore at her and treated her legs roughly getting her back into bed. I left at about 12.30 a.m., having redressed her foot and got her shoe on, which was not possible with the bandage the nurse had put on. I changed JK’s nightie, and dressed lesions that the nurses hadn’t done.