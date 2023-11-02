The Enemy of Christian Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The project I have is the establishment of explicity Christian Nations and re-normalizing the contents of the Bible withing the boundaries of public discussion. This is called the "overton window." They Church has cooperated with the forces of darkness in excluding portions of the Bible that the antichrist opposes.